Police have responded to a crash at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Deep Creek Blvd., just west of the Cradock area.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have responded to a crash at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Deep Creek Blvd., just west of the Cradock area.

Portsmouth dispatchers couldn’t share additional details about what led up to the crash, but labeled it as a police incident.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police to get more details and are waiting to hear back. Check back for updates.