Police respond to three gunshot victims in Portsmouth

Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Police are investigating whether three people that were shot Wednesday night are connected.

At 9:22 p.m., police were notified for a gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries that walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dispatch then notified police of a gunshot victim that walked to the fire station in the 1600 block of Effingham Street shortly before 10:15 p.m. The injuries for this person are unknown.

A third gunshot victim walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center at 10:44 p.m. with unknown injuries.

Police have not confirmed whether the three incident are connected but are still investigating. No other details have been released.

