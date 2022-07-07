PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Portsmouth late Wednesday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Police say a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. While on the scene, officers were notified that another male victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The extent of the victims’ injuries has not yet been released.

Police believe the two incidents are connected.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.