Police respond to shooting at Portsmouth gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday evening, police in Portsmouth responded to reports of gunfire at a a local gas station.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a gas station near the 4100 block of George Washington Highway.

No injuries were reported, however, police are expecting to release more information when it becomes available.

