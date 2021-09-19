Police respond to shooting at Portsmouth gas station

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: MGN Online/ Pixabay, Tony Webster)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday evening, police in Portsmouth responded to reports of gunfire at a a local gas station.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a gas station near the 4100 block of George Washington Highway.

No injuries were reported, however, police are expecting to release more information when it becomes available.

Stay with WAVY for the latest on this incident.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10