Police respond to double shooting in Portsmouth, one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are responding to a double homicide that happened Sunday evening.
According to the authorities, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Churchland Blvd. around 8 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered one woman with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a male, walked into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information regarding suspects is known at this time.
