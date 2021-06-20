Police respond to double shooting in Portsmouth, one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are responding to a double homicide that happened Sunday evening.

According to the authorities, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Churchland Blvd. around 8 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered one woman with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a male, walked into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information regarding suspects is known at this time.

