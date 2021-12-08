Police respond to barricade situation on Channing Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are responding to a barricade situation in the Cradock neighborhood of the city.

Authorities say they received a call around 12:40 p.m. regarding a welfare check at a home in the 10th block of Channing Avenue, near Victory Boulevard. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man barricaded inside the house.

There is no word on the number of people inside the house or the identity of the suspect.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.