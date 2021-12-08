Police respond to barricade situation on Channing Ave. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are responding to a barricade situation in the Cradock neighborhood of the city.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Authorities say they received a call around 12:40 p.m. regarding a welfare check at a home in the 10th block of Channing Avenue, near Victory Boulevard. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man barricaded inside the house.

There is no word on the number of people inside the house or the identity of the suspect.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10