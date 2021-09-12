Man sustains life-threatening injuries following car crash involving pedestrian in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of High Street and Cumberland Avenue.

A male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.

