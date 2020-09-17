Police release suspect vehicle information in shooting of 1-year-old in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police have released additional information about the suspect vehicle in a shooting that injured a 1-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.

Police say they are looking for a silver Ford Taurus. The vehicle has dark tinted windows, temporary tags, aftermarket rims, and loud exhaust. The Taurus’ year is unknown.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to High Street near the 1300 block of Watson Street and found the 21-month-old girl and a 23-year-old woman who were injured. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her upper body. The child was shot in the upper body.

Police say the baby’s injuries are no longer considered life-threatening as of Thursday.

Police say the victims were in a vehicle with others on High Street, turning onto Watson Street, when someone inside a vehicle with 30-day tags started firing.

There were other people in the car in addition to the woman and child, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

