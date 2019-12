A police K9 is on scene of a police pursuit that ended Thursday near I-264. (WAVY photo/Geena Arevalo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers said a call came in at 3:11 p.m. The pursuit ended around the 1900 block of Frederick Boulevard near I-264.

There are no injuries reported.

Dispatchers say police have some people in custody.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.