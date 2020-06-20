Police: Portsmouth man wanted after woman suffers gunshot wound to the back

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a 22-year-old man after a woman suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning.

According to reports, authorities were called to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue just after 3:40 a.m. for a woman who was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

After further investigation, police say they have secured warrants against 22-year-old Jalil L. Evans of Portsmouth in connection to the incident.

Police say Evans has active warrants on file for aggravated malicious wounding, aggravated domestic assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing.

Evans is described as a black male approximately 5-foot-8 tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Evans is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

