Police: Portsmouth 18-year-old reached 100 mph while fleeing from troopers in stolen car

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth 18-year-old reached speeds over 100 miles per hour while fleeing from authorities Friday morning in a stolen vehicle in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police say.

Police say it started when a trooper was passed by a Honda Civic going 80 mph in a posted 55 mph work zone on I-495 around 8:40 a.m.

When the trooper activated his lights, the driver of the Honda accelerated up to 100-plus mph. The pursuit continued to Lee Chapel Road and the Honda rear-ended a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.

The trooper then struck the rear of the Honda, but wasn’t injured.

The driver and two 17-year-old female passengers ran away on foot but were taken into custody shortly after. Police say one of the girls had been reported missing, and was later reunited with a family member. The other girl was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The driver, Malachi Handy, was charged with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of hit-and-run, driving without a license and reckless driving.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from Virginia Beach and they also found two loaded, semi-automatic pistols inside.

The case remains under investigation.

