Police: One shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday evening, police responded to reports of a shooting in Portsmouth.
According to police, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Dale Drive. He was transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of his injuries is unknown.
Police say there is no information on suspects.
