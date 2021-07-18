Police: One shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday evening, police responded to reports of a shooting in Portsmouth.

According to police, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Dale Drive. He was transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police say there is no information on suspects.

