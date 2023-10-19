PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers fired several shots at a shooting suspect on Elm Street in Portsmouth Thursday evening, and the suspect and shooting victim were injured, police said.

The suspect, and a man police said was shot by the suspect, were injured. Police said the shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect shot by the officer is listed in critical condition.

Police said that at around 8:05 p.m., a Flock gunshot detection notification was received and confirmed through dispatch. Officers responded to the area of the 1900 block of Elm Avenue for a gunshot fired.

When officers arrived, police said they found a person with a confirmed gunshot wound, while the suspect, who was still at the scene and armed, was “immediately given commands by the officers.”

However, police said the person “failed to comply with the orders,” and at that point, “based on the actions of the suspect, the officers fired several shots, striking the suspect.”

Other officers secured the scene and gave aid to the suspect and called for medics.

The Portsmouth Police Department has requested Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation into the shooting by the officer. As standard practice, the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.