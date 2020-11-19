Police need help identifying person possibly involved in Portsmouth larceny, vandalism

Portsmouth
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person possibly involved in larceny out of Portsmouth.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, around 10 p.m., the Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in the 1200 block of Tatem Avenue that was vandalized and items were stolen out of it.

Security footage of a person of interest was provided to detectives.

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10