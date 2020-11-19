PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person possibly involved in larceny out of Portsmouth.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, around 10 p.m., the Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in the 1200 block of Tatem Avenue that was vandalized and items were stolen out of it.
Security footage of a person of interest was provided to detectives.
Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Latest News
- Police need help identifying person possibly involved in Portsmouth larceny, vandalism
- Norfolk OpenData launches new design, user-friendly layout
- ‘Dateline’: Revelations about Fort Hood soldier’s mysterious death inspire movement
- Memphis caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from 67-year-old client, and selling her house
- President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris to hold news conference after meeting with governors