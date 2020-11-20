Police need help identifying person possibly involved in armed robbery at Portsmouth gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police need help identifying a person possibly involved in an armed robbery that was reported at a local gas station Thursday night.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, at about 8:50 p.m., a 911 call came in for an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station located at 3909 Twin Pines Road in Portsmouth.

According to detectives, an unknown subject “entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash.”

The subject fled taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the business along with the employee’s purse.

Police say the subject was last seen fleeing on Twin Pines Road toward Stone Ridge Apartments. No one inside the business was physically harmed during the incident.

Officers were able to get footage of the person believed to be responsible for the incident.

The person is described as a black male, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 225 and 240 pounds. The subject was wearing a black or dark gray sweatshirt, black face mask, black skull cap, red underwear, and black shoes.

Police say the subject also appears to have a limp when he walks.







(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.