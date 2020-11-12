Police need help identifying man possibly involved in larceny from mini mart

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man possibly involved a larceny from a mini mart in Portsmouth.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 for a report of a larceny that happened at the Happy Mini Mart located at 3300 Victory Boulevard. Police say the subject “tampered with an electric gambling table and took an undisclosed amount of money.”

The business owner reportedly saw the subject come back the next day, on Nov. 7, to allegedly steal the from the same machine. As a result, detectives were able to get photos of the possible subject involved.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call Property Crimes Unit Detective Bryant at 757-755-4263, submit an anonymous tip via Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit an anonymous tip via P3 Tips app or on the website.

Latest News