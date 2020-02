PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was shot Sunday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police responded to a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. in the 190 block of Dale Drive.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound “to his upper body,” Sgt. Misty Holley said.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information is available at of 5 p.m., Holley said.

