Police: Man shot in upper body following Monday evening incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man in Portsmouth was taken to the hospital with serious following a shooting incident Monday evening.

Reports say the call for the incident came in just after 10 p.m. in the 10 block of Carver Circle in Portsmouth.

Police say the still-unidentified man was shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further information have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

