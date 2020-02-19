Police: Man shot in leg on Moore Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to recover after being shot in the leg Wednesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police say they were notified about the shooting in the 3600 block of Moore Road just before 11:30 a.m.

The male victim’s gunshot wound to the leg is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

No other details are available at the moment. Check back for updates.

