PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 41-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in the 600 block of Dunedin Road in Portsmouth, police said.

Portsmouth Police responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. for a reported gunshot wound incident. When they arrived, they found James Rockett III with a fatal injury “consistent with a gunshot wound,” police said. Next of kin has been notified.

Police ask for anyone with information about the incident to contact the Portsmouth Police investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The incident was one of three shootings in a span of less than three hours – two in Portsmouth and one in Norfolk.

A local community activist confirmed with 10 On Your Side that his son was killed during a shooting late Thursday night in Norfolk.

Another shooting was reported in the 600 block of Jefferson Street in Portsmouth around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.