PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth police around 5:10 p.m., the investigation is being conducted near the 20th block of Prospect Parkway.

Police confirmed the victim is an adult male.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.