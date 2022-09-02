PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.

According to police, 20-year-old Xavier Elliot has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting incident at the intersection of Aylwin Road and Connor Place around 6:35 p.m on July 1, 2021.

When they got to the scene, officers found 33-year-old Rickey Grant who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Elliot is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

20-year-old Xavier Elliott, Sept. 2, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)