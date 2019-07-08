Police: Man arrives at Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

Police said in a news release that dispatchers received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center just before 2:30 a.m.

The man was shot in the lower body, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the man was shot on Choctaw Drive, which is near the intersection of Deep Creek and Victory boulevards.

No other information was provided in the release. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.