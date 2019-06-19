Police: Man arrested after fleeing at high rate of speed, nearly hitting officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is facing charges after he sped away from an officer and nearly hit that officer in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.

Portsmouth police spokesperson Misty Holley said the incident happened in the 500 block of High Street around 1:30 a.m. when the officer tried to prevent the man from getting in his vehicle drunk.

Holley said the man was threatening to harm himself at the time.

The man drove off at a high rate of speed, almost hitting the officer in the process, Holley said.

Officers found the man a short time later in the 1200 block of Jewell Avenue — more than five miles away — and took him into custody.

Holley said the man is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, refusal and obstruction of justice.