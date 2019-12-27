Police: Male walks into emergency room with gunshot wound to hand

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a male walked into a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The incident is separate from an earlier incident in which a 14-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. Police have not said whether the two incidents are related.

Emergency communications in Portsmouth was notified around 8:30 p.m. that a male had walked into a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating where the incident occurred and the circumstances surrounding it.

Police have not released any additional information on this incident.

