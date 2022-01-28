Police looking for person of interest in connection to Jan. 14 homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection to a January 14 homicide in Portsmouth.

According to police, 42-year-old Robert A. Hollowell is considered a person of interest in the homicide of 26-year-old Shakera Lanae Hines. She was fatally on January 14 in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

