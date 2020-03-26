Police looking for missing teenager last seen Wednesday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for public assistance for locating a missing teenager who was last seen late Wednesday.

15-year-old Tanyah McClain was last seen in her home in the 3600 block of Tyre Road around 8 p.m, according to police. When a family member went to check on her around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning, she was gone.

Detectives are concerned for her well-being because she suffers from a medical condition and has indicated she was going to harm herself.

Anyone with any information on Tanyah McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300.