PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are looking for a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.

According to Portsmouth police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull was last seen Tuesday morning near the 300 block of Kay Road.

Aaliyah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on the front, and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

Police say they are concerned for her safety due to medical reasons. If you know her whereabouts, call 911.

Aaliyah Hull, Nov. 2, 2022 (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)