Police looking for man accused of assaulting homeless man with tire iron at Portsmouth 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are currently looking for a man they say assaulted a homeless man with a tire iron.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 10 at the 7-Eleven near the 1800 block of Effingham Street.

Around 7: 30 that evening, one man approached the other one. 10 On Your Side is still learning which man initiated the discussion between the two individuals involved.

During the brief discussion, police say the suspect then assaulted the homeless man with a tire iron and then fled the scene. The alleged suspect was seen driving a black four-door Sedan.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Portsmouth Assault suspect, Oct. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

