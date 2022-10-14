PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man they say is accused in a shooting that took the life of another man in Portsmouth last month.

Portsmouth police say they are looking for 29-year-old Avery Peoples. He is currently wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious shooting, use of a firearm, missile into an occupied building, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges are in connection with a September shooting on Caver Circle.

The shooting just before 4 a.m. in the 10th block of Carver Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with life-threatening injuries. One of those victims, 41-year-old Lamont Brown, succumbed to his injuries.

Avery Peoples (Courtesy – Portsmouth police)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.