Police: Juvenile suffers gunshot wound to upper body following double shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they were called to a local hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.
Police got the call just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Portsmouth Police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that one of the victims is a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials have not yet released her condition.
The second victim is an adult man with a gunshot wound which officials believe is not considered life-threatening.
Initial investigations revealed that the shooting occurred in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
