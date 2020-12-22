Police: Juvenile suffers gunshot wound to upper body following double shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they were called to a local hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.

Police got the call just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Portsmouth Police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that one of the victims is a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials have not yet released her condition.

The second victim is an adult man with a gunshot wound which officials believe is not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting occurred in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.