Police: Juvenile suffers gunshot wound to upper body following double shooting in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they were called to a local hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.

Police got the call just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Portsmouth Police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that one of the victims is a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials have not yet released her condition.

The second victim is an adult man with a gunshot wound which officials believe is not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting occurred in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10