Police investigating woman’s ‘suspicious death’ on Baldwin Ave in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, the suspicious death was reported near the 100 block of Baldwin Avenue.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstances of the incident.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

