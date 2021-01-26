Police investigating shooting that injured 2 men in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are currently investigating a shooting that injured two men Tuesday afternoon.

The first call came just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of County Street regarding a man with a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Police told 10 On Your Side that another call came in at the nearby Wendy’s on London and Effingham regarding a second man who had been shot.

Police did not go into details regarding the extent of the injuries.

There are no suspect information at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

