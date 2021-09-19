Police investigating reported stabbing in Portsmouth overnight

Portsmouth

by: , Alexis Platt

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight stabbing incident.

Police say it happened near the 70 block of Grove Street around 4:36 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they found an adult man with a non life-threatening stab wound.

At this time medics are on the scene.

Police are working to learn more information about this incident.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

