Police investigating multiple robberies targeting Portsmouth convenience stores

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating 3 robberies that happened within days of each other.

The first robbery occurred on November 15. Police got the call for the robbery just before 4 p.m. at an ABC Store in the 5900 block of high Street.

Initial investigations revealed that the two suspects entered the business and grabbed six bottles of Hennessy Cognac. officials say the clerk, in an attempt to stop the theft, was assaulted. The suspects then fled in a black 4-door Sedan

Courtesy – Portsmouth Police

The second robbery occurred on November 25 at a Git It & Go Food Mart in the 1600 block of Rodman Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect took out his firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

An armed citizen attempted to intervene and shots were exchanged.

The suspect was unsuccessful in taking any money. The citizen did not sustain any gunshot wounds but he was transported to a local hospital for an injury sustained while taking cover.

Courtesy – Portsmouth Police

Courtesy – Portsmouth Police

The third robbery occurred on November 28 around 11 a.m. at a Dollar Delites in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.

Initial investigations say a man entered the store and started filling out a lottery ticket. He then got a drink from the store and brought it to the register.



Police say he walked around the register, brandished a knife, and threatened the clerk at knifepoint, and took an undisclosed amount of money.



He then fled on foot. The suspect was seen wearing a black beanie, black mask, black jacket, and camo pants.

Courtesy – Portsmouth Police

Courtesy – Portsmouth Police

Police did not specify whether the robberies are connected.