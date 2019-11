PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Burger King.

Emergency Communications received a call about a robbery at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant at 600 Airline Boulevard, police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley wrote in an email.

No one inside the business was injured during the incident, she said.

No further information was available as of 9:40 p.m. Friday, Holley said.

