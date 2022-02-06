Police: ‘Serial robber’ accused of targeting 8 businesses within 48 hours in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are looking for a man accused of robbing or attempting to rob at least eight businesses within the span of 48 hours, including a Royal Farms, a Dollar General and several 7-Elevens.

The most recent robbery occurred early Sunday morning at a Royal Farms.

According to police, a man walked into the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside, he showed the clerks his gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Police now say the same suspect is accused of robbing or attempting to rob 8 businesses in Portsmouth within 48 hours. At each location, police say the man wore the same clothes and implied that he had a firearm. There were no injuries reported at any of the incidents.

The businesses that were targeted are listed below:

7-Eleven at the 1800 block of Effingham Street

7-Eleven at the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard

Royal Farms at the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard

Dollar Tree at the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard

Dollar General at the 1700 block of Effingham Street

Family Dollar at the 3400 block of George Washington Highway

7-Eleven at the 3500 block of Deep Creek Boulevard

Family Dollar at the 1500 block of High Street

The suspect is described as an adult male in his 30’s between 5’7 and 5’9. He was seen wearing a blue Under Armour T-shirt, grey pants, a blue medical mask, black shoes with white soles, and on occasion wore a do-rag or baseball hat. Police released surveillance images of the suspect at the businesses. They also provided an image of a vehicle of interest.

Suspect in robbery at the Family Dollar located near the 3400 block of George Washington Highway. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

Royal Farms robbery suspect (photo: Portsmouth police)

Portsmouth detectives acquired this image of a vehicle of interest in this case. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.