PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that injured a man in Portsmouth Monday morning.

According to police, the gunshot wound incident occurred just after 7 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue. Police say the victim is a man, however the extent of his injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.