Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives with Portsmouth Police are investigating a commercial robbery that happened Wednesday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. from the 7-Eleven at 3500 Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. Police say the subject entered the 7-Eleven and threatened the clerks with an “implied handgun.” The subject took an undisclosed amount of money and Newport cigarettes. He then fled the scene.

According to surveillance footage, police believe the subject is a Black male, in his early to mid-30s, about 6 feet tall, and weighs about 225 to 235 pounds. He was seen wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.