PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after an armed robbery business robbery in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning.

Police dispatch said they received a call at 12:41 a.m. for an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

There were no injuries and no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.