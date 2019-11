PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight armed business robbery in the Deep Creek area.

Police dispatchers say there were notified around 2:37 a.m. for an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd.

There were no injuries. No other details have been released.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.