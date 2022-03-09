Police investigating 3-vehicle crash on Frederick Blvd in Portsmouth, 4 people injured

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Police responded to a 3-vehicle crash in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

According to Portsmouth Police, the call for crash came in just before 5 p.m. near the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

The crash injured 4 people, however police say their injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

Police added that it could take about an hour or more to clear the area.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.