PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on the scene of a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the call for a shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd.

Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson

Police say the area is blocked off and that citizens should avoid the area while they investigate.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.