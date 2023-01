PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting that occurred late Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, a report of a shooting came in around 11:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Nicholson St.

Police say a man was located with a non life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released at this time.