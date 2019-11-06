Police investigate robbery at Portsmouth ABC store

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Portsmouth ABC liquor store Sunday night.

According to a news release, officials received a 911 call requesting police assistance to an ABC Store located at 3014 Turnpike Road around 6 o’clock Sunday night.

The suspect entered the ABC store, grabbed the cashier and said that he was armed, reports stated. He then demanded the cashier to open the register and give him the money.

The suspect was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

According to officials, the suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with a bald head. He is between 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall.



The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over his face, a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and white and black shoes.





If you can identify the suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs, you are urged to call the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).