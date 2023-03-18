PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 6:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frederick Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a critical gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.