PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the homicide came in around 3:40 a.m. near the 1000 block of Broad St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.