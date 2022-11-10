PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Frederick Blvd. Police say they are investigating a report of two men with gunshot wounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the extent of the victim’s injuries as well as more information about the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.