Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee’s on London Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth detectives responded to an armed robbery at Hardee’s restaurant on London Boulevard Sunday night.

Dispatch received the call at 8:41 p.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department says the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employees before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

No additional information is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

