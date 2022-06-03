PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are increasing presence at city high schools on Friday morning after five people were hurt in four different shootings on Thursday.

All of city high schools will have added security. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson reports that police were already at I.C Norcom High School just before 7 a.m.

Officers will also be around during afternoon dismissal.

A man (Alden Avenue and Emmons Place in Cradock), a boy (Virginia Avenue at the London Oaks Apartments) and a woman (Staunton Avenue) were all shot in separate locations Thursday night and two men were shot on Towne Point Road near the Suffolk city line around 3 p.m. A witness said they heard about 40 gunshots in that shooting.

The boy and woman were expected to survive. The man shot in Cradock and one of the two men shot on Towne Point Road have life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently a curfew every night in Portsmouth for children from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

